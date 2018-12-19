Jose Mourinho will not be short of offers, says Steve Clarke

Jose Mourinho is a "serial winner" who will not be short of offers from top clubs after being sacked by Manchester United, according to Steve Clarke.

Kilmarnock boss Clarke was Mourinho's No 2 at Chelsea between 2004 and 2008 when they won back-to-back Premier League titles and he is convinced the Portuguese will be back in management soon.

"I'm sure he won't be short of offers that's for sure," Clarke said.

"He'll go out, he'll probably reflect on his time at Manchester United. He'll think what he could have done better, what he could have done to improve the situation.

"He'll look at the market in the future and I'm pretty sure one of the top clubs in Europe will come calling soon and offer him another job. He's a serial winner."

Mourinho was sacked by United after two and a half years in charge and Clarke cannot explain why his former boss was not more successful at Old Trafford.

"It didn't work out because, why? I'm not sure," Clarke added. "He won three trophies, the Community Shield, the Europa League, the League Cup, so it's three trophies more than Liverpool in the same period, more than Tottenham.

"So was he a failure or was he not a failure? I'm not sure. He finished second last year.

"I'm not going to be critical of Jose Mourinho. He was fantastic for me, fantastic for my career. He's a great manager, great coach and an even better person so I'm not going to say anything bad about Jose.

"I wish him well, I think he was a little bit unfortunate to lose his job at Manchester United. I'm sure he'll get another good job in the future.

"I don't know if the players at Manchester United have performed to their full potential because I'm not working inside that club so it's very difficult.

"I know when he was at Chelsea he got one hundred per cent out of every single player, every player gave their best for him and he was very successful in the time that I worked with him at Chelsea.

Clarke is enjoying success as a manager with Kilmarnock second in the Scottish Premiership. So is there an open door for Mourinho at Rugby Park?

Clarke said: "I'm not sure he would come to Kilmarnock and have a look but he knows he is always welcome at any time."