Victor Lindelof wary of Kylian Mbappe ahead of PSG vs Man Utd

Victor Lindelof is hoping to silence Kylian Mbappe in Paris on Wednesday night

Manchester United centre-back Victor Lindelof says he is relishing the challenge of stopping Kylian Mbappe in Wednesday’s Champions League last-16 decider against Paris Saint-Germain.

United's injury-hit squad face a daunting task to overturn the 2-0 deficit at the Parc des Princes, but caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says if his side get the first goal they will "believe".

Lindelof, therefore, will be pivotal to keeping United's hopes of Champions League survival alive in the heart of defence and is wary of the threat posed by striker Mbappe, who scored PSG's second at Old Trafford.

"I think everyone here knows his quality," Lindelof said ahead of Wednesday's game at the Parc des Princes.

"He's a world-class player. But I'm looking forward to the challenge.

"He's a good player, [but] you just have to be alert and be ready for anything."

United are without 10 first-team players for Wednesday's trip - nine are injured, while Paul Pogba is suspended after being red carded in the first leg.

Eight of the 20-man travelling squad are from the club's academy, four of whom are yet to make their full senior debut for United.

Lindelof added: "I'm only 24, so I can't say that I feel old.

"But there some very good young players here and it's a good experience for them.



"I think they are very happy to be here and travel with us and, of course, as a young player you always want to be with the first team and especially to experience the Champions League so I think they are very happy.

"These are the kind of games you want to play," he added.

"These are the kind of games you dream about when you are younger, to go out and play the big games, and this is a big game, so I'm really looking forward to it."