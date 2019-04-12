Alexis Sanchez set for Manchester United injury return vs Barcelona

Alexis Sanchez has missed United's last six games with a knee problem

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez is "injury-free" and looks set to be available for the Champions League match at Barcelona, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Sanchez has not played for United since March 2 after suffering a knee injury in the home win over Southampton, but the Chilean has now returned to full training.

United play West Ham on Saturday but Solskjaer feels the game at Old Trafford is too soon for the 30-year-old, with a return more likely in Tuesday's Champions League second leg at the Nou Camp against Barcelona.

Sanchez sustained the knee injury in the 3-2 win over Southampton in March

Asked about Sanchez's fitness, Solskjaer said: "He is training with us and trained twice. He'll train today and he's injury-free.

"I'm not sure he's 100 per cent ready for tomorrow [West Ham on Saturday] but more likely maybe for the Barcelona game, so let's see."

Solskjaer has a selection headache in both full-back positions with regulars Luke Shaw and Ashley Young both suspended for the game against the Hammers.

Marcos Rojo could be set for his first start under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer against West Ham

But the Norwegian confirmed both Matteo Darmian, who has been injured for three months, and Marcos Rojo, who is yet to make a start under Solskjaer, are both available for Saturday.

There are also problems in midfield for United, with Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic still unfit, although the latter was not completely ruled out for selection on Saturday by Solskjaer.

Nemanja Matic missed the Champions League defeat to Barcelona with illness

He said: "Herrera is still out, so he won't be available.

"I doubt Nemanja is available because of his illness, but he's a warrior and he really wants to join in and help his team-mates.

"Let's see after today, because he trained individually yesterday [Thursday]."