Manchester United to make second bid for Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has three years left on his Crystal Palace contract

Manchester United are preparing to make a second improved bid for Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka after having their initial £40m bid rejected, Sky Sports News understands.

Palace rejected the £40m bid at the weekend and are thought to be holding out for nearer £60m for the defender.

Talks are ongoing and United have indicated they will make an improved second offer.

The 21-year-old England U21 international has three years left on his current Crystal Palace contract.

Wan-Bissaka made his debut for the Eagles in February 2018 in a 1-0 defeat to Tottenham, he has gone on to play 42 Premier League matches for the south London club, who finished 12th in the Premier League last season.

Palace rejected a £40m bid from United for the right-back at the weekend

The young right-back would be United's second signing of the summer transfer window after a £15m (plus £3m add-ons) fee was agreed for Swansea's Daniel James on June 7.

Sky Sports News understands United are also set to battle it out for the signature of Leicester City and England defender Harry Maguire.

