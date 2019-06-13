Juventus chief in London for Paul Pogba talks

Paul Pogba left Juventus for Manchester United in 2016 for a then world record fee

Juventus’ sporting director Fabio Paratici has travelled to the London offices of Manchester United for face-to-face talks over the potential transfer of Paul Pogba, according to Sky in Italy.

Talks are at an early stage, with Juventus right-back Joao Cancelo understood to be part of negotiations.

Manchester City have cooled their interest in Cancelo due to Juventus' £44m asking price - and the fact Danilo remains at the Etihad, having failed to agree a move to Inter Milan.

Paratici's London stopover also included meetings with Chelsea to find a solution to the impasse of potential compensation payments for Maurizio Sarri.

Chelsea remain unwilling to let the Italian return to Serie A without sufficient compensation.

The Premier League club are particularly keen to recoup funds on Sarri, having paid out £9m to Antonio Conte - while facing a possible £3.5m compensation bill from Derby if they pursue Frank Lampard as a replacement.

Paratici also stopped off in Lyon for talks over the possible signing of Tanguy NDombele. Tottenham remain the favourites to sign the highly-rated 22-year-old midfielder.

