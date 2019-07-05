Manchester United preparing bid for Sean Longstaff from Newcastle

1:59 After being linked with a move to Manchester United, we take a look at Sean Longstaff's goals for Blackpool while on loan from Newcastle during the 2017-18 season After being linked with a move to Manchester United, we take a look at Sean Longstaff's goals for Blackpool while on loan from Newcastle during the 2017-18 season

Manchester United are preparing a bid for Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff, according to Sky sources.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already signed two home-grown youngsters in Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bisaaka and says the club are still working on more summer transfers.

Longstaff caught Solskjaer's eye last season after breaking into the Newcastle first team. The 21-year-old made 13 appearances, nine in the Premier League, before a knee ligament injury in March brought a premature end to his campaign.

However, Newcastle insist Longstaff is not for sale and Sky Sports News has been told he will cost Manchester United more than the £50m they spent on Wan-Bissaka.

Longstaff made 13 appearances for Newcastle last season

Longstaff is a product of Newcastle's academy system and had loan spells at Kilmarnock and Blackpool before making his first-team debut in the Carabao Cup defeat at Nottingham Forest last August.

He signed a new contract at St James' Park in December that runs until 2022.

Newcastle are currently searching for a new manager after Rafael Benitez left when his contract expired on June 30 to take charge of Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang.

