Manchester United arrive in Australia with Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku part of squad

0:59 Paul Pogba and his team-mates arrived in Perth on Monday ahead of Manchester United's tour in Australia Paul Pogba and his team-mates arrived in Perth on Monday ahead of Manchester United's tour in Australia

Manchester United have arrived in Perth for their tour of Australia with Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku part of their 28-man squad.

Pogba and Lukaku were both on board for the pre-season trip despite reports linking them with summer moves away from Old Trafford.

Pogba had been given extra time off last week along with some of the other international players who featured in the Nations League finals and European Qualifiers in June.

Paul Pogba has been linked with a summer move away from Old Trafford

Belgium forward Lukaku, who has been heavily linked with a move to Italian side Inter Milan was also on the plane, but midfielder Fred and defender Matteo Darmian were both missing for personal reasons.

Alexis Sanchez was absent from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's travelling party after suffering a hamstring injury on international duty with Chile at the Copa America tournament.

United new boys Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James are part of the squad following their summer arrivals from Swansea and Crystal Palace respectively.

Solskjaer has taken a host of young players on the trip, although there were notable absentees in the shape of defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah and goalkeeper Dean Henderson - the latter linked with a return to Sheffield United after a successful loan spell last season.

United will face Perth Glory and Leeds in Australia before continuing their pre-season tour against Inter Milan in Singapore and Tottenham in China.

Pogba and the United squad will face Perth Glory and Leeds in Australia

Full Manchester United travelling tour squad list:

Goalkeepers: David de Gea, Lee Grant, Sergio Romero, Joel Pereira

Defenders: Victor Lindelof, Chris Smalling, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo, Ashley Young, Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe

Midfielders: Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Andreas Pereira, Dan James, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, James Garner, Angel Gomes, Tahith Chong

Forwards: Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood

