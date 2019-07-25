Manchester United’s Dean Henderson to return to Sheffield United on loan

Dean Henderson is on the verge of a return to Sheffield United

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is to return to Sheffield United on a season-long loan deal, Sky Sports News understands.

The 22-year-old became a fans favourite at Bramall Lane after a successful loan spell in Yorkshire last term, when he helped the Blades achieve promotion to the Premier League.

With two weeks to go until the start of the season, England's U21 international keeper remained at Old Trafford while United continued negotiations with David de Gea over a new six-year contract.

2:07 Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is unsure where his future lies at the club after a successful loan spell at Sheffield United which saw them gain Premier League promotion Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is unsure where his future lies at the club after a successful loan spell at Sheffield United which saw them gain Premier League promotion

However, it is understood that the former Shrewsbury No 1's return to Bramall Lane has been agreed and will be confirmed before the end of the week.

Henderson made 46 appearances as Sheffield United secured automatic promotion last season. He also played in England's unsuccessful U21 European Championship campaign this summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer already has De Gea, Sergio Romero, Lee Grant and Joel Pereira on the books at United.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

Sky Sports News is home to three new shows dedicated to bringing you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters and pundits bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday, delivering the biggest stories that matter to you. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.