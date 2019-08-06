Romelu Lukaku to remain in Belgium with Manchester United future unclear

Romelu Lukaku agreed with Man Utd he could stay in Belgium. Picture Credit: HLN

Romelu Lukaku is to remain in Belgium until the transfer window closes with his Manchester United future unclear.

Lukaku has spent this week training with former club Anderlecht, which was a mutual agreed by Lukaku and Manchester United.

Lukaku will spend the rest of the transfer window in Belgium.. Picture Credit: HLN

Italian clubs Juventus and Inter Milan have both been interested in the 26-year-old this summer but neither have been successful with their approaches, with United valuing him at £79m.

A move to Juve collapsed at the weekend after Manchester United ended their interest in Paulo Dybala, who was set to join United in a swap deal with Lukaku - a move which Sky In Italy reported last week had been agreed in principle.

Lukaku is adamant he wants to leave the club and has not played a minute of pre-season football for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team.

Lukaku trained with Anderlecht on Monday and Tuesday. Picture Credit: HLN

It is understood Solskjaer is prepared to let Lukaku leave before Thursday's transfer deadline and is willing to utilise emerging young players such as Mason Greenwood in attacking positions.

The forward, who has three years left on his current deal at Old Trafford, has 42 goals in 96 appearances for United since arriving for £75m from Everton in 2017.

Follow Deadline Day on Sky Sports

It's Transfer Deadline Day for the Premier League and Championship on Thursday August 8 and Sky Sports will be bringing you all the latest news on who your club is signing.

Start your day with Deadline Day Breakfast (6am) ahead of a special Good Morning Transfers show (9am), with Deadline Day - The Countdown (4pm) taking you to the 5pm deadline. The Transfer Show - Deadline Day at 6pm will analyse the big moves before Deadline Day at Ten rounds up all the transfer headlines.

As well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

Watch more games this season for less with our Total Football Offer: Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League channels for just £18 extra a month!