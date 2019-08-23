Alexis Sanchez exit would leave Manchester United short, says Gabriele Marcotti

Alexis Sanchez has been linked with a move to Inter Milan

Alexis Sanchez's potential move to Inter Milan would further weaken Manchester United's striking options, Gabriele Marcotti has told Sky Sports News' Transfer Talk podcast.

United's only senior striking options are Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, with 17-year-old Mason Greenwood effectively acting as an understudy to both, coming on as a late substitute in United's first two Premier League matches of the season.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Alexis Sanchez is still holding talks with other clubs over a potential move away from Old Trafford.

Romelu Lukaku was sold to Inter Milan earlier this month for a fee of around £73m and Marcotti believes Sanchez making the same move could seriously hinder the prospects of success for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad this season.

"I think United were left short-handed when Lukaku left and wasn't replaced," Marcotti told the Transfer Talk podcast.

Mason Greenwood scored twice for Manchester United in pre-season

"And they will be even more so if Sanchez goes. He did look really good at the Copa America and I think that's why [Inter boss] Antonio Conte thinks he can regenerate him.

"Martial and Rashford have both started [United's first matches of the season]. They're both starters. If one of them gets injured you have kind of got to fill two roles.

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have been in prolific form this term

"But in addition to Greenwood is Tahith Chong. Is he the other striking option that they have?

"With the possible exception of Greenwood, or unless Pogba conjures something out of nothing, or Mata hits a free-kick, how are you going to score?

"You don't have a Plan B alternative in terms of size, strength or even a genuine penalty box poacher."