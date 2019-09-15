Nemanja Matic frustrated by Manchester United role under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Last Updated: 15/09/19 11:39pm
Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic admits he has become frustrated sitting on the bench this season.
Matic, the 31-year-old midfielder who joined United from Chelsea for £40m in 2017, made his first start of the season in Saturday's 1-0 home win over Leicester, coming in for the injured Paul Pogba.
But, up until this weekend, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, had been favouring a midfield pivot of Pogba and Scott McTominay.
"Of course [it has been frustrating]," Matic said. "I want to play, I always give my best for the team.
"The coach is the man who picks the team and when you are on the bench you are not happy, but I am trying to convince him to change his mind and pick me to play.
"The season is long. [Against Leicester] as you saw I played, and we won the game.
"I am happy so we will see in the future what the coach will decide.
"I am ready. In the last 10 years I have played in a high level and every game I try to do my best to help the team because I think I am a team player and I can help a lot I think."
Put to Matic that he does not seem the kind of person to knock on a manager's door, he said: "No, I never did that.
"I show my quality on the pitch, in training sessions and in games. This is not my way to fight for the place."