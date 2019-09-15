Manchester United News

More from Football

Nemanja Matic frustrated by Manchester United role under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Man Utd vs West Ham on Super Sunday from 1pm; Kick-off at 2pm

Last Updated: 15/09/19 11:39pm

Nemanja Matic has fallen out of favour under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic admits he has become frustrated sitting on the bench this season.

Matic, the 31-year-old midfielder who joined United from Chelsea for £40m in 2017, made his first start of the season in Saturday's 1-0 home win over Leicester, coming in for the injured Paul Pogba.

September 22, 2019, 1:00pm

But, up until this weekend, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, had been favouring a midfield pivot of Pogba and Scott McTominay.

"Of course [it has been frustrating]," Matic said. "I want to play, I always give my best for the team.

"The coach is the man who picks the team and when you are on the bench you are not happy, but I am trying to convince him to change his mind and pick me to play.

"The season is long. [Against Leicester] as you saw I played, and we won the game.

"I am happy so we will see in the future what the coach will decide.
FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's win over Leicester in the Premier League
"I am ready. In the last 10 years I have played in a high level and every game I try to do my best to help the team because I think I am a team player and I can help a lot I think."

Put to Matic that he does not seem the kind of person to knock on a manager's door, he said: "No, I never did that.

"I show my quality on the pitch, in training sessions and in games. This is not my way to fight for the place."

