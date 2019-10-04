Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United not in the 90s now
Watch Newcastle vs Manchester United on Super Sunday from 4pm on Sky Sports Premier League; kick-off is at 4.30pm
By Dan Sansom
Last Updated: 04/10/19 1:12pm
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United are in "a different era" and accepts there will be more "ups and downs" as he attempts to build a team capable of challenging for trophies.
Having never finished lower than third in the Premier League table under Sir Alex Ferguson, United have only once bettered that position since his retirement - coming second during the 2017-18 campaign.
- Pogba set to miss Newcastle trip
- Newcastle vs Man Utd: Six great PL games
- Find out more about Sky Sports
United's start to this season is their worst in 30 years and although Solskjaer is confident his side can turn it around, he accepts they do not possess the fear factor of years gone by.
"We're not in the 90s now so it's a different era, a different group that we're building. We know there are going to be ups and downs," he said.
"I don't know what opponents think of us. I just know that sometimes when you walk off games we're not doing bad.
"Sometimes there's a gap. I've felt that a couple of times but not very often. I can't think about what anyone else is thinking about us. We're working to improve and that's what we have to do."
United's 0-0 draw against AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League on Thursday stretched their winless run away from home to 10 games in all competitions, dating back to March.
Despite that, Solskjaer has been credited with bringing through a number of the club's academy players, and he remains confident they will have an important role to play in bringing the glory days back to Old Trafford.
"I'm ready to see these boys blossom," the Norwegian added. "There's not many clubs with our stature that play the young players that we do.
"They'll have a chance to come through and we're sure that some of these will be part of a successful team."
United have scored just seven goals in their last nine games and head to second-from-bottom Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday - live on Sky Sports.
Newcastle vs Man Utd
October 6, 2019, 4:00pm
Live on
Pressure is already building on Newcastle boss Steve Bruce after they were thrashed 5-0 at Leicester last weekend, and Solskjaer is expecting a tough challenge against the former United defender's side.
"As managers, we don't want to give anyone any favours when we play each other," he said. "Brucey's going to set up a team to win and I'm going to set up a team to try to win.
"We're going there, it's a great stadium to play at and we're looking forward to the game."
Top four: Who's in the best shape?
Liverpool and Manchester City are set for another Premier League title showdown but who looks likeliest to join them in the top four this season?
Pogba set to miss Newcastle trip
Paul Pogba will "probably not" return from injury for Sunday's trip to Newcastle, according to Solskjaer.
Pogba, 26, was left at home for Thursday's goalless draw at AZ Alkmaar after playing through injury against Rochdale and Arsenal. United have also been without Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw since August's home defeat to Crystal Palace due to injury.
Solskjaer says he is unlikely to bring any of United's injured players back into the fold at St James' Park on Sunday as he looks ahead to the looming visit of Liverpool after the international break.
Asked if he expects anyone to return to fitness by Sunday, Solskjaer said: "Probably not. There's an international break as well. It might be a time for us to give them that 10-14 days extra to be ready for Liverpool."
Soccer Saturday Super 6
FREE TO PLAY: Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 jackpot for the fifth time this year!
How to watch Newcastle vs Man Utd
Newcastle vs Man Utd is live on Super Sunday from 4pm; Kick-off is at 4.30pm.
Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app.
Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.