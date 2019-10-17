Brandon Williams signs Manchester United deal until 2022

Brandon Williams made his first start for Manchester United against AZ Alkmaar

Manchester United teenager Brandon Williams has signed a new contract until June 2022, with the option to extend for a further year.

Williams, the England Under-20 left-back, made his senior debut for United in last month's penalties victory over Rochdale in the Carabao Cup. The 19-year-old also started in the draw against AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League.

It comes 18 months after he signed his first professional deal with United, his boyhood club.

Williams is one of four academy graduates - along with Tahith Chong, Mason Greenwood and James Garner - United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has handed senior debuts to since his return as manager.

United left-back Luke Shaw has been out injured since August, which has given Williams an accelerated path to the first-team.

Williams celebrates with goalscorer Mason Greenwood against Rochdale

Scott McTominay, another United academy product, was impressed by Williams after his first start for the club.

"I thought he did brilliantly," said McTominay after the draw with AZ Alkmaar.

"I said to him before the game to just be himself and told him he had nothing to worry about.

"I told him to go and play the game like it was a Reserves match or he was playing in the park with his mates… you don't want to think too much about it, you just need to go out, express yourself, show what you can do and that's what he did."