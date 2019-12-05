Manchester United players back Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, says Scott McTominay

Scott McTominay wants Manchester United to put in performances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Midfielder Scott McTominay says he loves working with Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and is determined to help the manager move the club forward.

United have a big game at local rivals Manchester City on Saturday night - and go into the game on the back of a morale-boosting 2-1 win over former boss Jose Mourinho's Tottenham side.

The build-up to the match was dominated by speculation regarding Solskjaer, following United's worst start to a season in 31 years.

But McTominay told MUTV: "I don't read too much into what gets said online, or in the press, or different things like that.

"Obviously it's our duty as players to go out there and do our best for him and hopefully we can [perform well] because we love him. We love him as a group as well.

"So, hopefully we can start putting in performances.

"Some of the points we've missed out on this year have not represented the level of performance as well, so hopefully we can keep pushing forward now."

McTominay was back in the Manchester United side on Wednesday night

McTominay missed recent draws with Sheffield United and Aston Villa with an ankle injury - but he was back in the United midfield for Wednesday night.

"That was disappointing, to watch two or three games from the sidelines," he added.

"Whenever I am watching, I am just desperate to be on the pitch as well.

"It was a brilliant atmosphere today [against Spurs].

"Some of the skills and tricks and some of our football in the first half, and some in the second half as well, was absolutely scintillating stuff and it was a pleasure to be a part of.

"We take it a game at a time and we look forward to Man City on Saturday, and hopefully we can keep pushing forwards after that as well."