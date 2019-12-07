Roy Keane hails a 'proper Manchester United performance' after shock derby win

Roy Keane hailed a 'proper Manchester United performance'

Roy Keane hailed a "proper Manchester United performance" after watching his former side beat Manchester City 2-1 in the derby.

United stunned City with a devastating first-half display as they won at the Etihad to leave the champions 14 points behind Liverpool.

After beating Tottenham in midweek at Old Trafford, United have now won back-to-back games for the first time this season, and sit just five points off the top four to lift the weight off Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's shoulders.

United were scintillating for 30 minutes, scoring twice through Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, then defended manfully for the remainder while being in control of the game for large periods.

Keane was delighted with what he saw from his former club.

"I absolutely did not see this coming," Keane said.

"It was fantastic - a proper Manchester United performance. Lots of bravery and personality. They were outstanding.

Anthony Martial celebrates doubling Manchester United's lead

"I don't think beating Tottenham was a big deal at home, but that win today will give the players a lot of confidence as they have been criticised - nobody likes to be criticised.

"But hats off to Manchester United, whatever happens in January with the speculation, question marks over Ole, they were outstanding.

"This was a Manchester United performance.

"It wasn't all about how they counter-attacked, it was how they managed the game, got blocks in and showed personality.

"I really enjoyed watching them - it's what Manchester United is all about. But the key is to be consistent, week-in, week-out. Hopefully these young players will pick up on that."

Nev staying grounded

Despite being mightily impressed with the way United performed, Gary Neville was staying grounded in terms of what is required from the club in January.

Neville believes Solskjaer still needs to be backed in the next window and add some much needed experience to the dressing room.

He said: "It's been painful over the last five and six years and the players have taken criticism, rightly so. Performances like at West Ham, Aston Villa and Sheffield United are nowhere near good enough.

"But that's a different level today.

"That's what they can do. There will still be inconsistencies as they are young and are not performing week-in, week-out at the same level. It does give you hope that there is something there that can produce that level of performance.

"It will give the squad confidence, but it doesn't change what United need to do in January. They need to get some experience to bolster that squad. They need it desperately. Scott McTominay and Fred have done brilliantly but they can't do it every week.

"It gives Ole a bit of breathing space and the confidence he can win big games as shown in the last four days."