Paul Pogba to miss Man Utd's Carabao Cup quarter-final with illness

Paul Pogba's Man Utd return has been delayed through illness

Paul Pogba will miss Manchester United's Carabao Cup quarter-final through illness despite being pictured at the weekend dancing at his brother's wedding.

The France midfielder, who has not played since September's draw with Arsenal due to an ankle injury, celebrated at his brother Florentin's wedding in France on Saturday while United were preparing to host Everton on Sunday.

Pogba recently told a newspaper photographer he would be back "soon" after being snapped out walking his dog, but United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed he will miss the clash with Colchester.

After the 1-1 draw with Everton on Sunday, Solskjaer said: "Of all things [Pogba's] struck down ill now so he's been off for two or three days, so that's not beneficial and has set him back a bit.

Pogba has been out since September's 1-1 draw with Arsenal

"As I've said many times Paul's a top player, who we want to see playing his best football at Manchester United. We just need to get him fit. We're working hard to get him back but now he's ill."

Solskjaer confirmed that Diogo Dalot "may be" fit to play against the League Two side after a week of training - "but probably no one else".

Pogba suggested he wanted to leave Manchester United in the summer amid interest from Real Madrid, but a move did not materialise and he has made only six appearances so far this season.