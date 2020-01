Man Utd's Paul Pogba out for few weeks, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Paul Pogba was absent from the Manchester United squad at Arsenal with an ankle injury

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Paul Pogba will be out for "a few weeks" with an ankle injury.

Speaking to MUTV ahead of Wednesday's clash with Arsenal, Solskjaer said: "He [Pogba] is feeling some discomfort in his ankle.

"He'll be out for a few weeks, definitely."

