Man Utd apologise after leaving Norman Whiteside off appearance list

Norman Whiteside is the youngest Manchester United player to reach 200 games for the club

Manchester United have apologised after mistakenly leaving forward Norman Whiteside off their list of youngest players to reach 200 games.

Marcus Rashford reached the milestone in Saturday's 4-0 win over Norwich and was initially thought to be the third-youngest to reach 200 games, behind only George Best and Ryan Giggs.

Liverpool vs Man Utd Live on

However, Whiteside's wife Dee pointed out on Twitter her husband, 54, had also brought up 200 games younger than Rashford in the 1980s and, indeed, was the youngest to do so in United's history.

United put out an apology to Whiteside, who is also the youngest player to appear in a World Cup final tournament at Spain 1982 and the youngest goalscorer in an FA Cup final.

Marcus Rashford scored twice against Norwich on his 200th appearance for United

He had only just turned 21 when he made his 200th appearance for United in 1986.

Under the sub-heading, "Apologies Big Norm", United wrote on their website: "The initial version of this article had incorrectly omitted club legend Norman Whiteside, who made his 200th United appearance against Leicester City on 6 September 1986 (not counting four matches in the Screen Sports Super Cup).

2:56 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester Utd's win against Norwich in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester Utd's win against Norwich in the Premier League

"That means the Old Trafford favourite is the youngest player to register 200 competitive outings for the club, which is an incredible achievement.

"Apologies, Norman. We owe you one!"

Rashford had already mentioned on social media his pride in getting to 200 games, and later wrote on Twitter: "Appreciation tweet for the great Norman Whiteside. Never to be overlooked."