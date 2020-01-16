Ashley Young: Manchester United and Inter Milan agree deal for veteran

1:49 Manchester United have reached an agreement to sell Ashley Young to Inter Milan in the January transfer window, according to Sky in Italy Manchester United have reached an agreement to sell Ashley Young to Inter Milan in the January transfer window, according to Sky in Italy

Manchester United have reached an agreement to sell Ashley Young to Inter Milan in the January transfer window, according to Sky in Italy.

The fee is £1.3m (€1.5m) plus bonuses and Sky Sports News can confirm Young will fly to Milan on Friday ahead of a medical.

Antonio Conte's side are close to agreeing a swap deal with Roma which would see left-back Leonardo Spinazzola moving to the San Siro while Matteo Politano goes the other way but that does not appear to have impacted on a deal for Young.

The versatile 34-year-old has been keen to discuss the opportunity of a move to Italy with Inter.

Ashley Young has been at United since 2011

United offered Young a new contract earlier this month but the former England international rejected a one-year contract extension.

Young has made 18 appearances this season, but has only started 10 league games under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

He joined United from Aston Villa in June 2011 and made 261 appearances for the club, scoring 19 goals.

Analysis from Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth

We told you this window that Young was keen to move in order to obtain more playing time.

He had six months left on his United contract and can sign a pre-contract agreement with a European club and leave on a free in the summer, but he felt this would have been disrespectful to United.

It was thought that Young's chances of moving to Inter Milan would be scuppered because Inter are about to finalise a deal to bring in the Roma left-back Leonardo Spinazzola which will see Matteo Politano move the other way.

Young celebrates with his Manchester United team-mates

But Inter, it turns out, want both Young and Spinazzola.

Inter were not the only club that were in for Young. It is believed that Watford were interested in bringing him back to Vicarage Road where he started his career.

But it now seems that at the age of 34 he is on the verge of the move he wanted, in a new league, in a new country and with the new challenge of trying to topple Juventus.

