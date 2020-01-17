Ashley Young arrives at Inter Milan for medical ahead of Man Utd move

0:20 Ashley Young has arrived for his medical ahead of completing his £1.3m move from Manchester United to Inter Milan Ashley Young has arrived for his medical ahead of completing his £1.3m move from Manchester United to Inter Milan

Ashley Young arrived in Milan on Friday for his medical ahead of finalising his move to Inter Milan from Manchester United.

On Thursday, the two clubs reached an agreement over a £1.3m (€1.5m) fee plus bonuses for the full-back.

Young is set to become the third player to move from Old Trafford to the San Siro club in the space of under six months, following Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez's transfers last year.

Inter have formed a new medical process for joining players - the medical is split into two parts with Young also set to undergo tests at a hospital called Humanitas, in Rozzano just outside Milan, on Saturday.

The 34-year-old rejected a contract extension at United after spending eight-and-a-half seasons at the club - with Young's principle decision for departing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad being based on playing time.

The swap deal involving Roma left-back Leonardo Spinazzola and Inter's Matteo Politano appears to have not affected Young's move to Italy.

How to follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

Sky Sports will bring you the very latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Transfer Talk podcast will also be back at the turn of the year with more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.