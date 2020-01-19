Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United transfer target desperate for move

Bruno Fernandes is keen on a move to Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes has told Sporting Lisbon he is desperate to join Manchester United.

Sky Sports News understands there remains a willingness from all parties to get a deal done for the 25-year-old Portugal international midfielder to move to Old Trafford, with talks expected to resume between the clubs this week.

Sporting head coach Silas says Fernandes deserves to be playing in the Premier League and Fernandes is making his feelings known to the Sporting hierarchy.

Reports in Lisbon claim the deal is in the balance, while Sky Sports News are being told to "expect anything".

SSN reported on Friday that a deal worth £60m was close to being agreed - with United paying £43m up front and £17m in add ons.

It is now thought Sporting are not totally happy with the structure of the deal and would want more money up front, but agents' fees may have complicated the payments plan.

There was a strong feeling that Fernandes had played his final game for the club on Friday against Benfica.

But as it stands, he is in the squad for Tuesday's Portuguese League Cup semi-final against Braga.

