Manchester United set to sign goalkeeper Nathan Bishop from Southend

Nathan Bishop looks set to leave Southend for Manchester United

Southend goalkeeper Nathan Bishop is close to completing a move to Manchester United.

The 20-year-old came through the ranks at Roots Hall, where he has made 39 appearances since making his debut in December 2017.

Southend boss Sol Campbell confirmed Bishop's absence from the squad that fell to a 3-1 defeat at Doncaster on Tuesday was due to the goalkeeper having a medical at an unnamed club.

It is understood that club is Manchester United, with the keeper set to join up with the development squad.

2:49 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Burnley's win against Manchester United in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Burnley's win against Manchester United in the Premier League

United's No 1 goalkeeper David De Gea has a contract until at least 2023 with an option to extend a further year.

Back up goalkeeper Sergio Romero's deal lasts until 2021 and United have Dean Henderson on loan at Sheffield United, due to return at the end of the season.