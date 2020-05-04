Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United midfielder wants to be like Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta
"Iniesta was one of the best in the world," says Fernandes, who has been impressing at United: "For me, every game is a battle"
Last Updated: 04/05/20 9:18am
Bruno Fernandes says his no-nonsense approach makes him like a "warrior" and the Manchester United midfielder is determined to keep improving his game in the style of Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta.
Fernandes has hit the ground running since arriving at Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon for £46.6m in January and picked up the Premier League's Player of the Month award for February.
The midfielder has registered three goals and four assists in just nine appearances so far, but believes his best attributes can still be improved.
Explaining who he models his game on during a Q&A with United's official website, Fernandes said: "The one I liked to watch and follow was Iniesta, because Iniesta is a mix between an eight and a 10. It is a way I can do better, between eight and 10.
"It is the guy who always likes to have the ball, who always likes to take the risks, and I think Iniesta was one of the best in the world.
"For me, it was impressive how Iniesta finished his career without the Ballon d'Or [award]. With everything he won, it is difficult for me to understand."
Asked what word best describes him as a player, Fernandes said: "Warrior, because for me every game is a battle. You need to go out to the game and just understand you need to beat your opponent.
"With all of the respect, because you need to have respect for your opponent, but you need to beat them. If you don't beat them, they will beat you.
"It doesn't matter who is on the other team. If it is a friend, because I have friends playing in the Premier League, I don't care. At that moment, I will be the biggest enemy they can have."