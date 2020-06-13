Marcus Rashford returns, Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes play together in Man Utd friendlies with West Brom

Marcus Rashford returned, while Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes played together in the West Brom friendlies

Marcus Rashford returned, while Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes played in midfield together, as Manchester United played two friendlies against West Bromwich Albion on Friday.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer used his entire first-team squad in two separate training games against the Championship side at Old Trafford, losing 2-1 and then winning 3-1.

Pogba and Fernandes played in midfield together during the opening defeat, with Fernandes scoring a penalty and missing one, and United fans will have been encouraged to hear Rashford made his comeback from a back injury suffered in January, on the day Euro 2020 would have started.

Rashford made his return from a back injury on Friday

Rashford later posted pictures from the game on Twitter, commenting: "Loved every minute of it."

Loved every minute of it...♥️ pic.twitter.com/ZyRdUEgLZO — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) June 12, 2020

Rashford looked in the mood and could have scored two, but was brilliantly denied twice by Albion goalkeeper Jonathan Bond.

In the second game, Andreas Pereira scored twice, along with a goal from Tahith Chong. Pereira's first was a left-footed curling beauty into the top corner, before slotting a second through the goalkeeper's legs as he was played through one-on-one by Fred. Chong capitalised on a goalkeeping error for his goal.

Marcus Rashford shoots during the first friendly game with West Brom

Anthony Martial, Daniel James, Eric Bailly, Teden Mengi and Axel Tuanzebe also played in the first game, with Pereira, Chong, David De Gea, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Odion Ighalo, Fred, Scott McTominay, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw starting the second.

I don’t understand the sentiment of “ How do Pogba and Fernandes “ fit together . They won’t be in a 2 sitting! With more fluid systems today than 20 years ago it should be simple. We’ve just watched De Bruyne and David Silva play together for 3 years in a MDF 3. — Gary Neville (@GNev2) June 13, 2020

Some players played across both games, while United said on their club website: "Players did not eat at the stadium, instead taking pre-prepared food home as the club continues to work hard to ensure a safe environment due to the coronavirus pandemic."

Paul Pogba played in the first game alongside Bruno Fernandes

Anthony Martial looks to control the ball during the first game against West Brom

United were due to play Stoke in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Tuesday, but the match at Carrington was cancelled as Potters manager Michael O'Neill tested positive for coronavirus.

Solskjaer's side restart the Premier League campaign at Tottenham on Friday evening, live on Sky Sports (Kick-off 8.15pm).

United skipper Harry Maguire back in action at Old Trafford

Odion Ighalo, who recently extended his loan deal at Old Trafford, looks to shoot during the friendly

Harry Kane was among four players who returned to the Tottenham side for a friendly against Norwich - but they lost 2-1 to the Premier League's basement club.

Kane was injured when the season was suspended due to coronavirus as well as Moussa Sissoko, Heung-Min Son and Steven Bergwijn - but they all played in the defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka played during the friendly games

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks on during the games against West Brom

Manchester United midfielders Pogba and Fernandes are good enough to play together but may need to make "sacrifices", according to Darren Fletcher.

Former United midfielder Fletcher, who appeared on Friday's MUTV Group Chat to discuss a range of topics, says the pair may need to make sacrifices in their own game to benefit the team.

When asked if Pogba and Fernandes could play with each other, Fletcher said: "Without doubt, of course. Great players can come together.

Manchester United's star midfielders Pogba and Fernandes

"Somebody might have to sacrifice a little bit of something - that's part of being in a team, it's not an individual sport. When you play with a certain midfield, whether it's a midfield three, you adapt your game to complement each other.

"It's all about being compatible and recognising the strengths of your fellow team-mates and how to get your best performance, but, ultimately, you might be sacrificing what you do best to allow someone else to excel, which helps the team win."

