Mason Greenwood: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Man Utd are not worried about striker burning out

0:33 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Mason Greenwood will not suffer physically after he established himself as an integral part of Man Utd's first team Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Mason Greenwood will not suffer physically after he established himself as an integral part of Man Utd's first team

Mason Greenwood is in no danger of suffering burn out at Manchester United, insists head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The 18-year-old has become a fixture in Solskjaer's first team since the Premier League restart, continuing his impressive form with his 16th goal of the season in United's 3-0 win over Aston Villa in midweek.

Solskjaer does not believe he is currently overexerting Greenwood but accepts the club will need to manage the forward's development over a long-term basis.

"At that age he has so much energy, he has no fear, you just want to play football. If we had a day off he'd probably go and play football with his mates," said Solskjaer.

"I'm not worried about Mason this season, of course we have to look after him over his career.

"He is a fantastic boy to work with and he just loves playing. He is getting rewards for his hard work."

3:01 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's win over Aston Villa in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's win over Aston Villa in the Premier League

Solskjaer also says he did not entertain the thought of loaning Greenwood out at the beginning of the season because he always expected him to contribute to the first-team with goals.

"We know what he is capable of and always trusted him to be a part of this squad and chip in with goals," he added.

"We see it everyday. He is just a natural footballer.

"The club know what they are doing with the education of players."

'Champions League qualification not make or break'

Solskjaer says plans are well underway for next season and does not believe United would "panic" if they missed out on Champions League qualification.

FA Cup and Europa League glory remain up for grabs for United who are on a 17-match unbeaten run in all competitions ahead of their match against Southampton, live on Monday Night Football.

Man Utd vs So'ton Live on

Monday will also offer greater clarity on whether fifth - United's current position - will be enough for Champions League qualification, when the Court of Arbitration for Sport announces its decision on Manchester City's two-year European ban by UEFA.

"There's quite a lot of planning going on," Solskjaer said.

"When do we start the league? That obviously is determined by how far we go in Europe, so you can't really decide on the programme, the training programme.

"So, there's so many small decisions and of course transfers - that's sometimes out of our hands as well because if the team is going well, what do we need? What don't we need? Do you get injuries?

"That's just the way of working in this job, that you've always got to plan for different scenarios.

"But, the uncertainty of dates, how much holiday can you give them, how will next season look like, it's still a little bit up in the air."

Solskjaer says many of United's decisions are contingent on where they finish in the Premier League

Asked if Champions League qualification will have a dramatic effect in the short term, Solskjaer said: "I don't think it's like dramatic decisions, the word you said there.

"I don't think the club would either panic or suddenly go crazy with plans that we've already talked about for the years to come.

"You have to have a long-term plan but of course short-term maybe some decisions will be easier to make if or if not you get the Champions League."

Watch Manchester United vs Southampton on Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7:30pm; kick-off 8pm