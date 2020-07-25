Jesse Lingard backs Mason Greenwood to stay humble at Manchester United

0:45 Jesse Lingard discusses Mason Greenwood and his progression with first team Jesse Lingard discusses Mason Greenwood and his progression with first team

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard has praised the "exceptional" form of his fellow academy graduate Mason Greenwood and has urged the teenager to remain humble.

Greenwood, 18, has scored 17 goals in all competition this season - his first full campaign with the senior squad - and has been a regular starter under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer since the resumption of the season.

Lingard has been impressed by how well Greenwood has taken his chances since being promoted to the first team and had some advice for the forward, saying it is crucial he now "keeps his feet on the ground".

Leicester vs Man Utd Live on

He told Sky Sports: "Ever since he started training with the first team, he's done exceptionally well. Even though he's so young he's taken the reigns and brought the goals and the assists in.

"He's been a really good addition to the team. Obviously he's been banging in goals ever since he was a kid and the manager has seen his talent and put him in the first team and he's been producing.

"For him now it's about still working hard, keep practicing and staying humble.

"I think he will do that anyway, he's always been a humble guy and he's got confidence as well."