Tahith Chong: Manchester United willing to loan out winger amid Werder Bremen interest

Manchester United are open to allowing Tahith Chong out on loan amid reported interest from Werder Bremen.

Chong came off the bench in Wednesday's 2-1 Europa League win over LASK Linz, his first appearance since the Premier League's restart in June.

The 20-year-old signed a new contract in March which runs until the summer of 2022.

Werder Bremen sporting director Frank Baumann said on Tuesday that the Bundesliga club had potential interest in signing Chong.

Bremen, who narrowly avoided relegation last season, are likely to rely on loan signings this summer because of their precarious financial position.

Baumann said: "He plays with great speed and his profile fits. Because of our situation, he is a player who could be interesting."

