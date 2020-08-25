Louis van Gaal: I wanted Neymar, Sadio Mane and N'Golo Kante at Man Utd

Louis van Gaal wanted a host of top players at Old Trafford

Louis van Gaal admitted he wanted to sign a host of top players including Neymar, Sadio Mane and N'Golo Kante while in charge of Manchester United, but had to settle for "fifth-choice" signings.

Van Gaal took over from David Moyes at Old Trafford following the 2014 World Cup, and was tasked with rejuvenating a United side who had fallen from grace following Sir Alex Ferguson's departure.

Though United did bring in Anthony Martial, Memphis Depay, Angel Di Maria and Radamel Falcao during Van Gaal's tenure, the Dutchman insisted he wanted to bring in a whole host of star names, signings the club could not deliver.

"I wanted Robert Lewandowski, but when this proved difficult I tried to get Gonzalo Higuain instead," Van Gaal told FourFourTwo magazine. "Before I had arrived, I also spoke with the board about Neymar. If you are at United, you have to think big - he was also interesting for the club in terms of selling shirts, and I wanted to have quick wingers.

Neymar is one of the names Van Gaal mentioned to Manchester United's hierarchy

"For that reason, I also tried to get Sadio Mane and Riyad Mahrez. Thomas Muller was on my wish list, too, and in central midfield, I wanted N'Golo Kanté. I even tried to sign James Milner, who was already quite old but very multifunctional and possessed leadership skills.

"For the defence, I wanted Sergio Ramos and Mats Hummels, because ours wasn't the strongest in building from the back. Those were my top targets, but we couldn't get any of them. I don't know why, because as the manager I wasn't involved in any negotiations.

"After I left, players like Mahrez and Kanté ended up at Manchester City and Chelsea, while United couldn't get them. I found that very odd."

Van Gaal left United after two seasons, having guided the club to FA Cup success in 2015/16, and he believes the club's inability to attract the players he wanted hindered any progress he could make at Old Trafford.

"I inherited an old team that hadn't been refreshed for some time, and wanted to rejuvenate the squad with players who would bring the same kind of quality," Van Gaal added. "But to get the ones I wanted proved very difficult.

"I met with them [United's hierarchy] in Brussels - clubs often organise talks in foreign cities so the media can't track them down easily. The Glazers and Ed Woodward were there - they asked me about everything, including my vision and how I would want to organise things, and said they would meet my needs for new players.

It surprised me, even though I understand that clubs hold out for the highest fee because they know United are the richest in the world. At the same time, though, if you are the richest, you'd expect to get what you want.

"But it didn't happen: we only got third, fourth or fifth-choice players."

