Andreas Pereira: Lazio interested in Manchester United midfielder

Lazio are interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira, according to Sky in Italy.

The Serie A side's sporting director Igli Tare is weighing up a move for the 24-year-old and will look to open talks with United in the final week of the transfer window.

Pereira has been left out of the matchday squad for United's first two Premier League games of the season against Brighton and Crystal Palace as well as for their Carabao Cup tie at Luton in midweek.

The midfielder's chances of first-team minutes under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer look increasingly slim following the arrival of Donny van de Beek in a £39m deal from Ajax.

Lazio are looking for reinforcements in midfield after missing out on David Silva, who decided to join La Liga side Real Sociedad following his exit from Manchester City.

The United academy product, who had loan spells in Spain with Granada and Valencia, made 40 appearances last season, scoring two goals and recording four assists.

Meanwhile, Dan James has told Solksjaer he wants to stay at Old Trafford and fight for his place, despite an offer from Leeds United to take him on loan.

