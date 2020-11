Manchester United cyber attack: UK security agency assisting

The UK's cyber security agency is assisting Manchester United over a cyber attack earlier this month which has left the football club unable to yet fully restore its computer systems.

The Premier League club confirmed the hacking on November 20 and said it was not "aware of any breach of personal data associated with our fans and customers".

As of Thursday night, club staff still did not have access to email, and some other functions were also unavailable.

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) is now assisting the team.

A spokesperson said: "The NCSC is aware of an incident affecting Manchester United Football Club and we are working with the organisation and partners to understand impact."

On Thursday, the Premier League side reiterated they were not currently aware of any fan data being affected.

In a statement, United said: "Following the recent cyber attack on the club, our IT team and external experts secured our networks and have conducted forensic investigations."

The club said it would not comment on who was "responsible for this attack or the motives".

The statement continued: "This attack was by nature disruptive, but we are not currently aware of any fan data being compromised.

"Critical systems required for matches to take place at Old Trafford remained secure and games have gone ahead as normal."

Last week, United informed the Information Commissioner's Office, as required.

They could face a fine from the data regulator if fan data is compromised as a result of the cyber attack.