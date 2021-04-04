Eric Bailly: Man Utd defender tests positive for COVID-19 and has not returned to UK

Manchester United beat Brighton 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday; Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said after the match: "Unfortunately for Eric [Bailly], he won't be with us for a little while because he's been away with the Ivory Coast and tested positive for COVID"

Sunday 4 April 2021 22:37, UK

Eric Bailly
Image: Eric Bailly has made 15 appearances for Manchester United this season across all competitions

Manchester United centre-back Eric Bailly has tested positive for coronavirus while on international duty and is yet to return to the UK, boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed.

Manchester United beat Brighton 2-1 on Sunday, with boss Solskjaer asked about Bailly's absence after the match.

"Unfortunately for Eric, he won't be with us for a little while because he's been away with the Ivory Coast and tested positive for COVID," Solskjaer said. "So unfortunately he's not back in the country yet."

More to follow....

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Trending

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Also See:

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.

Around Sky

Get More from Sky Cinema

Get Sky Sports