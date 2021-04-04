Eric Bailly: Man Utd defender tests positive for COVID-19 and has not returned to UK

Manchester United centre-back Eric Bailly has tested positive for coronavirus while on international duty and is yet to return to the UK, boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed.

Manchester United beat Brighton 2-1 on Sunday, with boss Solskjaer asked about Bailly's absence after the match.

"Unfortunately for Eric, he won't be with us for a little while because he's been away with the Ivory Coast and tested positive for COVID," Solskjaer said. "So unfortunately he's not back in the country yet."

