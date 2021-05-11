Mason Greenwood: Why England should take the Manchester United striker to Euro 2020

Will Mason Greenwood make England's squad for Euro 2020? The Pitch to Post Review podcast panel have their say on why the Manchester United forward should be included...

With England boss Gareth Southgate watching on from the stands, Greenwood impressed once again for United as he got on the score sheet in the 3-1 win at Aston Villa on Sunday.

The 19-year-old made his England debut back in September in a 1-0 win over Iceland, but has not featured for his country since after breaking Covid-19 protocols after the game.

However, Greenwood is pushing hard for an England return and has hit form at just the right time ahead of the Euros, scoring seven goals in his last 11 games. But will it be enough for Southgate to take him?

Sky Sports News reporters Dharmesh Sheth and Ben Ransom and Sky Sports senior football journalist Gerard Brand are in agreement and outline why the 19-year-old should be included in the squad when it is announced on May 25...

When will England announce their Euro 2020 squad? Gareth Southgate will name his England squad for this Euro 2020 on May 25.



Southgate will be able to select a larger squad than usual after UEFA confirmed the expansion of squads from 23 to 26 players at this summer's delayed tournament.

'There's no debate, he has to go'

Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth:

"For me, it's not a debate. I think he has to go.

"He had a difficult start to the season. He did get picked for England, though. Then he had the issue, as did Phil Foden, out in Iceland.

"But when you are talking about hitting form at just the right time I think Mason Greenwood ticks that box.

"He's scored 11 goals in all competitions this season, but significantly seven of those goals have come in the last 10 games.

"I just think he will give England something different to what Harry Kane and Dominic Calvert-Lewin can bring them.

"Every time I see him play his body shape, his movement and his technique, it just reminds me of peak Robin van Persie, especially that goal he scored against Aston Villa and turning Tyrone Mings in the way he did.

"He can play with both feet, he can play down the centre and perhaps, what might swing it for him is that he can play on the right-hand side as well and Gareth Southgate likes versatile players.

"So, for me, it's a no-brainer. Mason Greenwood has to be in the 26-man squad for England."

'Zero complaints if Greenwood's included'

Sky Sports' Gerard Brand:

"I think he's near enough nailed on.

"There's a massive benefit in bringing someone like Greenwood over a Danny Ings, regardless of whether people think Ings is a better striker than Greenwood because he's 19 and he has a real chance of playing in five or six tournaments for England, whereas, with all due respect, Ings probably doesn't.

"Like with Theo Walcott in 2006, I do think Southgate will be thinking about experiences and not solely options on the pitch, and Greenwood does, by the way, offer a fantastic option on the pitch as it is. Walcott went to the 2006 World Cup without playing a single game for Arsenal, which some see as bizarre, but this would be a fantastic experience for Greenwood.

"Major tournaments are about moments and I can imagine Greenwood coming onto the pitch with 15 or 20 minutes to go, with England needing a goal and there being genuine excitement about him coming on and what he can do.

"Major tournaments are about moments and I can imagine Greenwood coming onto the pitch with 15 or 20 minutes to go, with England needing a goal and there being genuine excitement about him coming on and what he can do.

"I've watched all his Manchester United goals and there isn't a sloppy goal in there. At only 19, he's an absolute master at wrong-footing the goalkeeper with that left-footed strike and that little back lift.

"He comes in from the right and finds the bottom right corner, exactly like the goal he scored against Villa. It's quality forward play and I'd have absolutely zero complaints seeing him in the England squad and getting minutes."

'Euros experience an opportunity to learn'

Sky Sports News reporter Ben Ransom:

"100 per cent [Greenwood should be in the England squad].

"If you want me to be brutally honest, I think that if it was just a 23-man squad, he would just miss out. But I know Southgate came out with that slightly bizarre suggestion that he didn't want a 26-man squad because he preferred a smaller squad. I actually think you should be looking at this as a massive opportunity because you can take players for experience.

"Because of his age, Greenwood is perfect to take in the squad. All of that experience of being around that group in a high-pressured European Championship is massive, and he can have an impact.

"So, you get double benefit. You get an extra slot for a player who can come in, and even if he's not going to play in all the games, but he does give you something different, and you are giving him an opportunity to learn.

"It's a huge opportunity for Southgate to take someone like Greenwood. I think that's why he goes, and I also think Bukayo Saka is in the same boat. If it was a 23-man squad he might be right on the periphery, but I think he's an absolute no-brainer, alongside Greenwood in a 26-man squad.

"Again, 19-years-old and he was fantastic at the weekend playing at left-back for Arsenal. He can play so many positions and you could play him in a particular game where you have a need for someone that versatile."

