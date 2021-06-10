Manchester United open Paul Pogba contract discussions, Jadon Sancho talks continue

Manchester United have opened discussions with Paul Pogba's representatives over a new contract, while talks with Borussia Dortmund over the transfer of Jadon Sancho continue.

Pogba is set to enter the final year of his deal and will be able to negotiate with clubs outside the Premier League from January before a possible free transfer in the summer of 2022.

Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has fuelled speculation over his future at Old Trafford on numerous occasions. Speaking at the end of last year, he said the midfielder was "unhappy" at the club and needed to change teams.

However, the 28-year-old later took to social media where he rubbished claims concerning any departure from United, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also hit out at Raiola for his provocative comments.

United triggered a 12-month extension clause in Pogba's deal in January 2020, six months before his initial five-year contract was set to expire.

The France World Cup winner, who re-joined the club from Juventus for £89m in 2016, has scored 38 goals and registered 42 assists in 206 appearances.

Sancho talks continue

Meanwhile, United remain in negotiations with Borussia Dortmund over the transfer of England international Sancho.

There remains a gap in valuation, but talks are said to be "moving in the right direction" and all parties are more optimistic of getting a deal done this summer compared to last year.

Discussions over the 21-year-old's transfer are centred around the overall fee Dortmund want and United's structure of payments.

It is thought the asking price will be significantly less than the £108m Dortmund wanted last summer - largely due to the economic effects of the ongoing pandemic and the fact Sancho is entering the final two years of his contract.

Personal terms not expected to be an issue after they were finalised when United tried to sign Sancho last summer.

United remains the most "realistic destination" for Sancho - though other clubs remain interested.

What should Man Utd do this summer?

Sky Sports News' James Cooper writes: "Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has talked about 'finetuning' this summer rather than wholesale changes with a suggestion there will be one major, marquee signing accompanied by a couple of other new faces.

"Finance was an issue last summer and a year of football amidst a pandemic has not made the economics any easier at Old Trafford either, so I don't expect a huge cash injection to suddenly make everything alright.

"After extending Edinson Cavani's stay in Manchester and with hopes high for Mason Greenwood's continuing development, it would be a surprise if one of either Harry Kane or Erling Haaland arrived at Old Trafford. It does not mean they have not been looked at, they have, but Manchester United have other areas they need to strengthen and their transfer cash can only stretch so far.

"Raising finance from player sales or freeing up big chunks of wages from departures would, again, allow a greater flexibility and Solskjaer and his recruitment team also remain admirers of Sancho.

"The key to what Manchester United want to do, against a backdrop where supporters are demanding big names despite the impact of COVID, is close the gap on Manchester City and prepare for a real tilt at the Champions League next season. It's the first transfer window for the club's new recruitment structure too and they can expect to be busy in the weeks ahead."

