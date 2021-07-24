Alex Telles: Man Utd left-back suffers ankle injury during pre-season training camp

Alex Telles could miss the start of the season for Manchester United after sustaining an ankle injury.

The Brazil international left-back twisted his ankle during the club's training camp in Surrey this week and has returned home, missing Saturday's friendly with QPR.

Telles featured in the 2-1 friendly win over Derby last Sunday but has suffered a setback which could have implications for his availability at the start of the Premier League season.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has signed a new contract until 2024, told the club's website: "Unfortunately, Alex slipped and he twisted his ankle so he'll be out for a few weeks.

"We're hoping that it's not going to be too bad but he'll be out for a little while."

Telles, 28, looks set to miss next week's friendlies against Brentford and Preston, while United have another warm-up match against Everton scheduled for August 7.

United kick-off their Premier League campaign against Leeds seven days later.

Since arriving from Porto in October 2020, Telles has played 24 times in all competitions for United and featured prominently in their run to the Europa League final last term.

The Brazilian saw his first-team opportunities limited in his debut season partially due to the impressive form of Luke Shaw at left-back.