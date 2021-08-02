Dean Henderson will miss Manchester United's training camp in Scotland after contracting coronavirus

Manchester United will be without goalkeeper Dean Henderson for their training camp in Scotland as he continues to recover from coronavirus.

Henderson tested positive a few weeks ago but is still feeling unwell, so has not travelled with the rest of the squad this week.

A club statement released on Monday read: "Dean Henderson will miss Manchester United's Scotland training camp while he continues his recovery from prolonged fatigue after contracting a COVID-19 infection three weeks ago.

"He is expected to be training again soon."

The 24-year-old was forced to withdraw from England's Euro 2020 squad with a hip problem, but has fully recovered from that injury.

It is unclear at this stage whether the United academy product, who made 26 appearances last season, will be fit enough to start in the first Premier League game of the season against Leeds on August 14.

More to follow...

This is a breaking Manchester United news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

