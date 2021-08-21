Manchester United transfer news: Andreas Pereira seals season-long loan move to Flamengo

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira has secured a season-long loan move to Brazilian club Flamengo.

Pereira was an unused substitute as United opened their Premier League season with a 5-1 win over Leeds last weekend.

The 25-year-old's contract at Old Trafford runs until the summer of 2023, with United holding an option of extending it by a further year.

The Brazilian spent two seasons on loan in Spain - at Granada in 2016-17 and at Valencia the following campaign - and had another temporary spell in Italy with Lazio last term.

Pereira returned to United this summer and scored a stunning goal in the pre-season friendly against Brentford.

But United explained Pereira's departure to his native Brazil, saying: "With so much competition for places at Old Trafford, particularly in the forward positions, the decision was taken for Andreas to join Flamengo this season.



"Everybody at United wishes him well for the campaign ahead."

Pereira made 40 appearances for United during the 2019/20 campaign, but the additions of Bruno Fernandes in January 2020 and Donny van de Beek last summer pushed him down the pecking order.

He has played 75 games for United in total, scoring four goals and registering five assists.

Talks over Pogba ongoing

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted on Friday that talks between the club and Paul Pogba over a new deal were ongoing.

He also admitted Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane could play some part against Southampton on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

"There are negotiations with Paul's representatives and the club," Solskjaer said. "Me and Paul work together every day here and we keep on trying to improve, improve the team and to enjoy ourselves.

"When you win games, you enjoy yourself more. And we've just got to make sure that we don't make this one game.

"We know we get big headlines [for Leeds win] and all the praise. It's about bringing more energy to the next one and being even better."

