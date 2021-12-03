Ralf Rangnick: Manchester United's interim boss will give everything for the cause says Jurgen Klinsmann

Jurgen Klinsmann believes "workaholic" Ralf Rangnick will give everything to the cause in order to bring success back to Manchester United.

Rangnick has been appointed as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's short-term successor until the end of the season and will take charge for the first time in Sunday's home game against Crystal Palace.

The 63-year-old, who was manager of sports and development at Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow before arriving at Old Trafford, will then begin a two-year consultancy role at the club in the summer.

Germany legend Klinsmann has been a long-term admirer of his compatriot, initially wanting Rangnick as Germany assistant coach before opting for Joachim Low, and believes the appointment signals an interesting chapter in Manchester United's history.

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports News, Klinsmann said: "In Germany Ralf is known as 'The Architect' or 'The Professor'.

"He's a very knowledgeable football person who has built several clubs from the ground up to become Champions League clubs like RB Leipzig.

"He's a workaholic which means once he starts a project, he's going to give everything - all the experience and knowledge he has.

"He will give his opinion on every piece of the puzzle and Manchester United is a big puzzle - a huge club.

"It will be fascinating to see how open-minded people are to work with him and take his ideas and thoughts on board. It's definitely an interesting story."

Roy Keane, Raphael Honigstein, Jamie Carragher and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink discuss why Manchester United have turned to Rangnick as their next manager and what fans can expect from his style of play

Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher on Super Sunday:

"I think the appointment of Rangnick will be a positive step in terms of how he wants football played. The top teams in European football, and three of them are in the Premier League, all play the way Rangnick has always wanted his teams to play going back 20 years.

"Top-level football is played like that and Manchester United were a million miles away from that.

"Rangnick is coming in now to make sure that Manchester United get back into the Champions League for next season.

"But Rangnick's biggest job is identifying the next coach. The top people at the club will be taking advice from him. He will want the next coach to be in his image so he'll be almost getting them ready for the next coach and how they want to play."

The story of how the Manchester United-bound Ralf Rangnick helped to revolutionise German football and inspire Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel and others.

