Cristiano Ronaldo to miss Manchester United's pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United party scheduled to depart for the pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia.

The 37-year-old Portugal international has been granted additional time off to deal with a family issue and will not join Erik ten Hag and his squad on their tour of Thailand and Australia.

In regards to Ronaldo's future at Old Trafford, the club maintain he remains under contract with Manchester United for another season and he is not for sale.

More to follow...

'Obsessive Ronaldo wants CL football'

Portuguese football expert Pedro Sepulveda to Sky Sports:

"When the transfer window is open, it's normal that we talk about Cristiano Ronaldo. Manchester United are not in the Champions League next season and Ronaldo is unhappy about this.

"He is completely obsessed with playing in the competition so he's not living well with the reality that he's not going to be playing in it in the immediate future.

"He's spoken to his agent Jorge Mendes, who is seeing if there are any other options. He said he would speak to the clubs who are targeting winning the Champions League to see what could be done in terms of a change in this summer transfer window.

"You can forget the English clubs - Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham - as I'm 100 per cent sure Ronaldo will not play for another club in England, while Ronaldo doesn't fit into the new project at PSG.

"It leaves Bayern Munich as an option. There wasn't an interest from Bayern but Mendes spoke with them and posed the question - 'what do you think about buying Ronaldo for next season?' Bayern were a little bit confused when Mendes offered them Ronaldo as he's not the type of player they'd usually look for.

"When an agent offers Ronaldo, you only need to look at the sporting performance - not the age. Ronaldo has a salary of around £25m so it's not easy for any club to afford. Mendes has asked Bayern about what they think.

"A swap with Robert Lewandowski isn't an option as he either stays or goes to Barcelona. These are just rumours at this stage, and it's normal when it comes to Ronaldo."

