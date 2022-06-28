Manchester United: British South Asian trailblazer Zidane Iqbal signs new long-term contract

Zidane Iqbal has committed his future to Manchester United by signing a new long-term contract to remain at Old Trafford.

Academy graduate Iqbal made history last December when he appeared in the Champions League game against Young Boys to become the first British South Asian to play for Manchester United.

Iqbal, who recently turned 19, came on in the closing stages of the Group F encounter, replacing England international Jesse Lingard as a late substitute.

The born and bred Mancunian, whose mother is Iraqi and whose father is Pakistani, also enjoyed his first taste of international football by turning out for Iraq in World Cup qualifiers away in Lebanon and Iraq earlier this year.

News of Iqbal's new contract comes as United are close to agreeing a deal with Barcelona for midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Sky Sports News has been told the clubs have a "broad agreement" on the fee - believed to be €65m (£56m) plus performance-related add-ons.

Discussions continue over the finer details of the deal and there is still work to do but there appears an increased confidence a deal can be struck.

Personal terms are not expected to be a problem.

The Dutchman made 46 appearances for Barcelona last term and has four years remaining on his current contract at the Nou Camp.

De Jong played under new United boss Erik ten Hag at Ajax and was part of the squad that completed the Eredivisie and KNVB Cup double during the 2018/19 campaign, as well as reaching the Champions League semi-finals.

