Cristiano Ronaldo: Is the Man Utd forward running out of options for a move away from Old Trafford?

Cristiano Ronaldo could be set to stay at Manchester United with the Portugal international running out of options for a move away from Old Trafford this summer, after Chelsea recently distanced themselves from any potential deal.

Ronaldo remains absent from United's pre-season tour to Australia amid speculation of a transfer away from Old Trafford.

United will be playing Europa League football during the forthcoming season - something Ronaldo has never done during his illustrious playing career - and the 37-year-old wants to leave United as he looks for Champions League football.

Reports have suggested Ronaldo has a mega-money offer on the table from Saudi Arabia, but it is a deal that does not give Ronaldo what he wants, which is that legacy.

'Ronaldo running out of options' Sky Sports News senior reporter Melissa Reddy in Melbourne:



“As we’ve seen on Instagram, Ronaldo has been keeping fit, so there are no concerns from Manchester United over his fitness or physical level; he’s one of the fittest players in world football.



“Ultimately, Ronaldo did state his desire to leave Old Trafford, but he’s running out of options, and it seems like he’s actually going to have to stay.



“Perhaps he will try and swing it where the 25 per cent pay cut in his contract will be waived away by United, perhaps he wants to manoeuvrer and muscle a new deal, we’ll have to wait and see. But it doesn’t look like Stamford Bridge is on his cards.”

Man Utd's Ronaldo stance unchanged

Manchester United's stance regarding Cristiano Ronaldo's future has remained unchanged.

The club are willing to listen to offers for Ronaldo this summer, Sky Sports News understands, but the club's public stance remains that he is not for sale.

Erik ten Hag said in Bangkok that Ronaldo, who has one year remaining on his United contract, is in his plans for the season ahead and expects him to stay at the club.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reiterated that Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale and is in his plans for the coming season.

"We are planning for Cristiano Ronaldo for the season and that's it. I'm looking forward to working with him. Cristiano is not for sale. He is in our plans and we want success together.

"He's not with us and it's due to personal issues. I spoke with him before this issue came up. I had a conversation with him and I had a good talk. That is between Cristiano and me. What I can confirm is we had a really good conversation together. I didn't speak to him after (the news)."

And on arrival in Melbourne, Ten Hag refused to make any further comment on Ronaldo's future.

"We made a statement and nothing has changed," the Dutchman said ahead of Friday's friendly match against A-League outfit Melbourne Victory at the MCG.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chelsea head Thomas Tuchel hasn't ruled out a move for Cristiano Ronaldo or Robert Lewandowski.

'Saudi offer doesn't fit Ronaldo's plans'

Image: Ronaldo has reportedly recieved a mega-money offer to move to Saudi Arabia

Sky Sports News senior reporter Melissa Reddy in Melbourne:

"Chelsea have distanced themselves from a deal for Ronaldo, as have Bayern Munich, Napoli and a lot of other elite clubs that Jorge Mendes, who is Ronaldo's agent, has tried to sell him to.

"That offer from Saudi Arabia is astronomical but ultimately, it does not give Cristiano Ronaldo what he wants, which is that legacy. He wants to achieve Champions League records that he thinks no one else will be able to attain in the future.

"He wants to sign off at the absolute highest level.

"Now, it looks increasingly like he will have to stay at Manchester United because there are no biters from the big clubs.

"Everyone has their forwards already, and Chelsea, who are the only club looking like they could actually potentially be spun by what Cristiano Ronaldo offers off the pitch because we were told that Mendes, while being in front of these clubs, was putting forward his numbers in terms of social media influence, sponsorship that he rakes in, the commercial gain of his shirt sales and stuff like that.

"But even they now say he is not in their plans. Their immediate aim is to strengthen the defence.

"So, that leaves Ronaldo really with not many choices. We know that he does want to be competing at the highest level so if he does go to Saudi Arabia that cuts against everything he has said and everything we actually know about him and his career.

"Manchester United have always been very calm and very comfortable. They have insisted he is not for sale, and he will see out the last year of his contract. How they manoeuvre this now going forward we'll see, but Ronaldo is keeping fit, so they have no issues or problems or fears over what state he'll report back to pre-season in."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Cristiano Ronaldo will not be joining Manchester United on their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia, as he looks for a move away from the club.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Image: Erik ten Hag insists Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale

Who will be on the move this summer when the transfer window opens on June 10 and closes at 11pm on September 1?

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.

Erik ten Hag's first Premier League game as Manchester United manager will be against Brighton at Old Trafford, live on Sky Sports, on the opening Super Sunday of the 2022/23 season.

After facing Graham Potter's Seagulls on Sunday, August 7, live on Sky Sports, United travel to Brentford in the second round of fixtures before hosting rivals Liverpool in a blockbuster early-season clash on August 22, live on Sky Sports.

United's trip to the Etihad Stadium for the first Manchester derby of the season on October 1 kicks off a daunting month which sees Ten Hag's side travel to Everton and Chelsea and host Tottenham, Newcastle and West Ham.

The final game before the season pauses for the winter World Cup will be against Fulham on the weekend of November 12/13. United then return to action on Boxing Day at home to Nottingham Forest.

2023 will be ushered in by a home match against promoted Bournemouth. Premier League champions Manchester City are next up at Old Trafford on January 14, the return trip to Anfield on March 4, while United conclude their season at home to Fulham on May 28.