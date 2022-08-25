Martin Dubravka: Manchester United in talks with Newcastle for goalkeeper loan deal

Manchester United have held initial talks with Newcastle United over the signing of keeper Martin Dubravka on loan, while Kevin Trapp has revealed he rejected the chance to move to Old Trafford.

Dubravka has been pushed down to the No.2 choice following the arrival of Nick Pope at St James' Park and wasn't in the squad for their Carabao Cup tie at Tranmere on Wednesday night.

Manchester United are in the market for a keeper to provide competition for David de Gea and Tom Heaton after Dean Henderson joined Nottingham Forest on loan. It's thought Dubravka would be open to the move and personal terms are not expected to be a problem.

Dubravka's representatives are expected to hold face to face talks with Newcastle United officials this week, although both clubs are yet to agree a deal. Dubravka's Newcastle contract is up in 2025.

Man Utd coach Eric Ten Haag is eager to bring in another goalkeeper to add pressure on first choice David de Gea, who was a liability in their 4-0 loss to Brentford this month.

The club have looked at a number of other keepers including Borussia Monchengladbach's Yann Sommer.

The former Premier League champions did not qualify for the Champions League this season, and have just three points from their first three matches in the Premier League, with two losses and a win, over Liverpool last week.

Trapp: Why I rejected Man Utd

Instagram Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Eintracht Frankfurt keeper Kevin Trapp said on Thursday he had received and rejected an offer to join Manchester United, instead opting to remain at the Europa League champions who are competing in this season's Champions League group stage.

"There was a lot of talk in the past days about an interest from Manchester United," Trapp said on social media. "It is correct that I have a written offer."

"Manchester United are a world class team and that I consider it and think about it is something, I am sure, everyone can understand. Yesterday, however, I informed both clubs that I decided for Eintracht."

The 32-year-old Trapp, who played for Paris Saint-Germain between 2015 and 2018, has settled well in Frankfurt since his return, initially on loan in 2018. He has also earned six caps for Germany.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on MNF, Jamie Carragher analyses Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag's decision to have his team play out from the back.

De Gea's mistakes cost Manchester United at Brentford a couple of weeks ago but there also doubts about whether he is a good fit for Ten Hag's style of play.

Sky Sports' Adam Bate took a closer look at the Spaniard's distribution with the ball at his feet to assess whether De Gea could adapt to Ten Hag's preferred approach to the game.

Read the feature here

Follow every Man Utd game in the Premier League this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free shortly after full-time.

Want the Man Utd latest? Bookmark our Man Utd news page, check out Man Utd's fixtures and Man Utd's latest results, watch Man Utd goals and video, keep track of the Premier League table and see which Man Utd games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Man Utd as your favourite team.

Hear the best Premier League reaction and expert analysis with the Essential Football and Gary Neville podcasts, keep up-to-date with our dedicated Transfer Centre, follow the Sky Sports social accounts on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, and find out how to get Sky Sports.