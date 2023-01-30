Transfer Deadline Day January 2023: Top Premier League transfers that could still happen before window shuts

We are into the final hours of the January transfer window, so which deals will emerge out of nowhere and which saga will finally be put to bed between now and 11pm on Tuesday night?

Premier League clubs at both ends of the table will be scrambling for some last-minute business to ensure their chances of success and survival are enhanced for the second half of the campaign.

Sky Sports runs through the transfers that could still happen in the final 24 hours.

Enzo Fernandez - Benfica to Chelsea

Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol has the latest on Chelsea and their transfer targets including Benfica and Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea are close to agreeing a deal for Benfica's Enzo Fernandez after making a £105.6m bid - the same value as the midfielder's release clause.

Todd Boehly's Blues want to structure that release clause fee in instalments, as paying in one go has Financial Fair Play and tax implications.

Chelsea have been in talks to sign the Argentina World Cup winner throughout this month but Benfica had refused to do business unless the Blues pay the €120m (£105.6m) release clause.

Chelsea had offered players on loan and on permanent deals but the Portuguese side refused to accept anything except the release clause figure.

Dharmesh Sheth and Kaveh Solhekol explain the latest on Chelsea's pursuit of Enzo Fernandez as the London club look set to break the British transfer fee record

The midfielder has once again told Benfica that he wants to join Chelsea. If Fernandez does move to Stamford Bridge, he would surpass the £100m Manchester City paid for Jack Grealish from Aston Villa 18 months ago, making him the most expensive Premier League signing ever.

Chelsea have also tried to sign Brighton's Moises Caicedo and Everton's Amadou Onana this month to help bolster their midfield options. The west London club also have a number of players that could leave before the deadline including Hakim Ziyech.

Either Conor Gallaher or Ruben Loftus Cheek could also go if Enzo comes in.

Moises Caicedo - Brighton to Arsenal

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi insists that Moises Caicedo is a 'very good guy', but says it was a 'mistake' for the midfielder to publically state his desire to leave the club

Arsenal remain in the market to strengthen in the remaining hours of the window. Midfield is the primary focus after seeing two bids rejected by Brighton for Moises Caicedo, the latest totalling £70m.

The feeling is Brighton would have to change their stance for Arsenal to even consider going back in for the player.

Mikel Arteta's side had their initial £60m offer for Caicedo rejected, which prompted the Colombia international to plead with Brighton to let him leave and join the Premier League leaders in a statement on social media.

Thomas Partey went off with a rib injury in the FA Cup defeat at Manchester City. But it's thought the problem is not a serious one and it's hoped he will be back soon.

The Soccer Saturday team have their say on Moises Caicedo's potential transfer to Arsenal and analyse his best moments in a Brighton shirt

Still no confirmation on how long Mohamed Elneny's knee injury will keep him out.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants to add to his squad before the end of the window - but is satisfied with his existing options if nothing was to materialise.

Arsenal have always maintained they will only go in to the market if the right player becomes available at the right price.

Joao Cancelo - Man City to Bayern Munich

The latest transfer news on Joao Cancelo potentially leaving Manchester City for Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich

Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo is the subject of a surprise loan bid from Bayern Munich

The Bundesliga giants have made an approach to take the Portugal international on loan for the remainder of the season with an option to buy for £61.5m.

Cancelo, 28, is understood to be interested in making the switch having found game time limited since returning to club duty after the World Cup.

The Transfer Show's Dharmesh Sheth and Kaveh Solhekol round up the latest transfer news from all 20 Premier League clubs

City are not likely to stand in the player's way should it be possible to conclude a deal before Tuesday's transfer deadline.

The versatile full-back has been a key part of Pep Guardiola's side since joining City from Juventus in a £60m deal in 2019 and has helped the team win two Premier League titles.

However, he appears to have fallen down the pecking order of late and has started just three games since top-level domestic football resumed in December.

It now remains to be seen whether a deal can be pushed through before in the final day of the transfer window.

Ivan Fresneda - Real Valladolid to Arsenal

Image: Ivan Fresneda has been linked with Arsenal

As it stands, there have been no official offers for Real Vallodolid right-back Ivan Fresneda. Representatives of the player have been approached by 10 top European clubs about a potential deal.

It is thought Fresneda is open to moving in this window and would be happy to stay on loan at Vallodolid for the rest of the season. It is understood the La Liga club want €15m for the player.

Borussia Dortmund are expected to make a formal offer but Arsenal are considering their next move.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta refuses to comment on any potential Moises Caicedo transfer but hopes additions can improve the squad after Thomas Partey's pulled up injured against Manchester City

Fresneda wants to go somewhere where he will be given first-team opportunities, but the player wasn't in the squad for Sunday's game against Valencia.

A source has told Sky Sports News he was left out as the club are expecting a number of formal offers before the window closes.

Newcastle scouted him on a number of occasions - but have now agreed a deal with West Ham for Harrison Ashby.

Harry Maguire - Man Utd to Inter Milan

Speaking on Transfer Talk, Flex says he can understand why Harry Maguire will try to fight for his place at Manchester United for the time being, but will want clarification over his longer term future soon

Could Manchester United captain Harry Maguire be on his way out of Old Trafford? The England centre-back is being monitored by Inter Milan, who are set to lose Milan Skriniar when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The club are currently locked in negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain over a last-minute transfer this month in order to recoup a fee - which could pave the way for Maguire's hasty exit as a replacement.

Maguire reiterated his desire to reclaim a regular starting spot in the team's defence after helping his side reach the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The win over Reading was Maguire's first start since the Carabao Cup victory over Charlton on January 10 and he's begun just four Premier League games this season after slipping down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

"I'm 29 years old and I haven't really been in this position in my career," he told ITV. "It's a position I don't want to get used to."

Anthony Elanga - Man Utd to Everton

Image: Anthony Elanga is wanted by a host of clubs

Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga is reportedly in demand.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that United have received 10 proposals to take the fringe player on loan this month. One of them is expected to be Everton, who are seeking a replacement for Anthony Gordon following his £45m move to Newcastle.

Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth told the Transfer Show late last week: "There has been tentative interest in loan deals away from Old Trafford for the forwards Anthony Elanga and Facundo Pellistri.

"I'm told United would be open to loan offers for them, but only if it suited the club and if it aided the development of the players.

"I'm told the clubs that have come in for these players are not the clubs Manchester United would want them to go to for their development. We've not been given any names for absolute certainty."

Sheffield United forward Iliman Ndiaye has rejected an offer to join Everton, according to L'Equipe. The French newspaper claim Everton have bid €23m (£20.2m) for the Blades attacker, but will Everton come back in with an improved offer?

Kamaldeen Sulemana - Rennes to Southampton

Southampton still want a winger, after having seen a £17.5m offer for Rennes winger Kamaldeen Sulemana rejected last week.

The Saints remain in talks for the 20-year-old and are considering making an improved bid.

Sulemana is on the list at other Premier League clubs who are looking for attacking signings before the deadline.

Southampton boss Nathan Jones has said on his side's search for a forward: "I'm not worried about it. We have processes. We never panic. We get recruitment right.

"If the right one comes available, we will do everything we can. If it doesn't materialise, we have good players here."

The Athletic report Everton made a verbal offer for Sulemana on Sunday. The player has a contract with Rennes until 2026 but wants to leave now due to a lack of playing time.

Jack Harrison - Leeds to Leicester

A look at Jack Harrison's best Premier League goals as the Leeds winger continues to be linked with a move away from Elland Road

Leicester City haven't given up hope of signing Leeds winger Jack Harrison in the final few hours of this window - but it looks increasingly likely he will stay at Elland Road.

Leicester's priority is to bring in a new CB before the deadline, and they're focussing on a £15m deal for Stoke's Harry Souttar.

Sky Sports News has been told that, with Financial Fair Play restrictions, Leicester would then struggle to pay the £25m Leeds would want for Harrison.

And whilst a loan deal might be an option, it's thought Leeds would be loath to allow Harrison to join a rival at the bottom end of the Premier League table, and Harrison himself is keen to stay at Elland Road.

Whether there is an approach from another Premier League club in the final hours of the window remains to be seen.

Leeds manager Jesse Marsch was asked about the in-demand midfielder after his goal in their FA Cup win at Accrington on Saturday, and said: "All I will say is that I really like Jack.

"Firstly as a person, one of the most incredible people I've ever coached. We like him here, we want to keep him and he's performing really well."

Sander Berge - Sheffield United to Newcastle

Image: Sander Berge is on Newcastle's radar

Sander Berge could be on his way out at Sheffield United after reportedly receiving interest from Premier League clubs.

The Norway international was left out of the Blades' squad against Wrexham in the FA Cup on Sunday and manager Paul Heckingbottom revealed post-match he was told to omit the midfielder.

Fulham are said to be one of the interested parties, with other reports suggesting Chelsea and Newcastle are also keen.

The Norwegian is on the shortlist of targets Eddie Howe and the club are considering as replacement for Jonjo Shelvey, who is set to join Nottingham Forest.

Jonjo Shelvey - Newcastle to Nottingham Forest

A look at Jonjo Shelvey's best Premier League goals with the midfielder undergoing a medical ahead of a January move to Nottingham Forest

There seems to be no end to Nottingham Forest's list of incoming transfers and Steve Cooper's side could make their 25th signing of the season.

Forest added Chris Wood to their ranks earlier in the month, with the striker arriving on loan from Newcastle and Shelvey could be joining him.

Injuries have limited Shelvey's involvement with the high-flying Magpies this season, but he looks likely to swap Newcastle for Nottingham.

Keylor Navas - PSG to Nottingham Forest

Image: Keylor Navas is being monitored by Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest have also been looking to sign a goalkeeper on loan after an injury to Dean Henderson. They have been trying for PSG's Kaylor Navas.

But French football expert Jonathan Johnson explained to Sky Sports the added complication in any potential deal.

"There has been a bit of a debate over whether he would be allowed to leave permanently or on loan because PSG have already loaned out the maximum number of players.

"In theory, one player would have to be withdrawn or recalled from their loan before Navas could move out.

"In terms of personnel, PSG are covered for a back-up goalkeeper as they have Sergio Rico as well.

"Navas is at the stage where he really needs to be playing. He can no longer be second fiddle to Gianluigi Donnarumma, who is established as PSG's No 1 goalkeeper.

"This is one that could right down to the wire."

Pedro Porro - Sporting Lisbon to Tottenham

Image: Sporting's Pedro Porro could be heading for Spurs

Pedro Porro was flying into London on Monday night and is scheduled to undergo his Tottenham medical on Deadline Day.

The deal is now close to being finalised after a day of intensive talks. There is growing optimism this transfer will be completed before the deadline for a fee in excess of £39m (€45m).

Spurs are believed to be making structured payments. They are also giving up 15 per cent of their sell-on clause for Marcus Edwards.

Sporting Lisbon had been interested in making Hector Bellerin their replacement for Porro, but the former Arsenal defender could yet make the move.

