Man Utd: Luke Shaw agrees new long-term deal while David de Gea expected to stay at Old Trafford

Manchester United have agreed a new long-term deal with Luke Shaw, while a positive outcome is also expected in regard to David de Gea remaining at Old Trafford.

Shaw's contract was due to expire at the end of next season after the club triggered a 12-month extension in his deal in December.

He has been a key member of Erik ten Hag's squad this season, excelling at both left-back and centre-back under the Dutchman.

Shaw was dropped from the United side for five Premier League games after they began the season with defeats to Brighton and Brentford, but the 27-year-old has started every top-flight match since returning to the side for the 2-1 win at Everton in October.

Shaw joined United from Southampton in the summer of 2014 as a teenager and has made 248 appearances for the club.

Speaking at his press conference on Friday, Ten Hag was happy to hear the England international has agreed to sign a new deal.

"If he signed, I don't know," the United boss said with a smile. "I haven't heard until now.

"John (Murtough, the club's football director) didn't inform me until now, so I have to wait for that. If it's the truth, I would be really pleased.

"Definitely we want to keep him because he's a really important player for our team."

De Gea's contract is set to end this summer after United opted not to trigger the option in the goalkeeper's deal.

However, the club have been in talks with the Spaniard over agreeing a new contract and the 32-year-old told Sky Sports this week: "I’ve been here many, many years and enjoyed playing for this club in many, many games.

"It’s great to be here. It’s a massive club. I love the club and I’m really happy here.

"It’s been the same over the years - a lot of noise about everything at the club - but as players, we just focus on the games."

De Gea has been an integral part of Ten Hag's side since the manager joined the club last summer, starting every Premier League game and keeping 11 clean sheets, which helped the Spain international break Peter Schmeichel's clean-sheet club record earlier this season.

De Gea joined United in the summer of 2011 from Atletico Madrid during Sir Alex Ferguson's time as manager and has gone on to play 529 times for the club.

