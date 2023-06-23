David de Gea's future 'in the balance' | Man Utd looking at David Raya, Andre Onana and Diogo Costa

David de Gea's future at Manchester United has been described as "in the balance".

De Gea is out of contract at the end of the month with a new deal at Old Trafford yet to be signed off

The Spanish goalkeeper was named on United's released list.

It is understood "discussions remain open" as both the club and De Gea consider their options.

United are looking at other 'keepers including Porto's Diogo Costa, Brentford's David Raya, and Inter Milan's Andre Onana - regardless of whether De Gea remains at the club or not.

Manager Erik ten Hag publicly backed De Gea on a number of occasions last season - but gave no assurances he would be number one next season if he was to stay.

Manchester United have made an improved third offer worth £55m for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.

It is thought Chelsea want closer to £65m but United are not expected to increase their offer if it is rejected and are actively looking at alternative targets.

United have already had two bids rejected for Mount, who only has one year left on his contract at Stamford Bridge.

They are open to negotiating the terms and structure of their latest bid if they receive a positive response from Chelsea.

United retain an interest in West Ham captain Declan Rice and have discussed how possible it would be to sanction a deal.

