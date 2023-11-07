Champions League state of play: Manchester United, Arsenal, Celtic, Newcastle United and Man City latest

The Champions League is back for another round of midweek games - here's the state of play, tables, results and schedule...

After the third round of games there were mixed feelings around the British clubs involved in this season's competition, with both Manchester clubs emerging victorious, as well as a much-needed win for Arsenal.

But there was disappointment for Newcastle, who were beaten for the first time since their Champions League return, while Celtic's first point of the tournament probably still was not enough to keep their hopes of qualifying for the knock-out stages alive.

Now we're getting towards crunch time - with the potential to, as Mikel Arteta put it, "put it to bed" and reach the last 16.

His Arsenal side could confirm their place in the next round with victory over Sevilla, but they will need Lens to do them a favour by also seeing off PSV in Holland.

Manchester City will definitely qualify with a win against Young Boys, but even a point would be enough if Red Star Belgrade beat RB Leipzig.

Having lost to Dortmund at St James' Park last time out, Newcastle could really do with a revenge mission in Germany or they could easily see themselves drop to the bottom of Group F.

Whatever happens, they will not be through or out - but a victory at the Westfalenstadion on Tuesday night would guarantee them a top-two spot at the end of matchday four, at least.

Manchester United are on similarly unstable ground despite beating FC Copenhagen last time out. Defeat in Denmark on Wednesday could leave them five points off the top two and as good as out - but victory, coupled with an expected Bayern home win over Galatasaray, would put their destiny firmly back in their own hands.

If Celtic can upset the odds and win in Madrid on Tuesday night, they will claw back their unlikely hopes of reaching the last 16 - but would still probably need two positive results against Lazio and Feyenoord from their final two games to seal their progression.

So, how do things stand across all the groups?

Group A

Group B

Group C

Group D

Group E

Group F

Group G

Group H