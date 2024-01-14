Premier League predictions: High-scoring draw at Old Trafford between Manchester United and Tottenham

Our tipster Jones Knows sprinkles his analysis over the Super Sunday clash at Old Trafford between Manchester United and Tottenham.

Manchester United vs Tottenham, Sunday 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

I want to run as far as I can away from making a confident prediction on this encounter.

Which Manchester United will turn up? Not even Erik ten Hag knows, so what chance does an idiot like me stand?

There are bound to be goals but the market has that covered with just 2/5 with Sky Bet on offer for both teams to score. A scoring draw at 100/30 might be the way in as a stalemate is due at Old Trafford - it's been 17 games since United have drawn a game at home in the Premier League. Plus, there's been no draws in the last 17 meetings between United and Spurs at Old Trafford a run dating back to October 2005. Those who love a trend-ender should consider getting on.

There is value to be had in the player offsides market where Bruno Fernandes is worth a look at 15/8 with Sky Bet to be caught offside by Tottenham's high line. Only Aston Villa have caught more players offsides this season with Spurs racking up 64 offsides against. Despite not playing as the focal point, Fernandes does tend to wander into offside positions in his free role - as shown by his three offsides recorded in the 3-2 win over Aston Villa, taking his tally to eight for the season. The 15/8 looks generous.

SCORE PREDICTION: 3-3