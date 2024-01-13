Jesse Lingard: Ex-Manchester United forward sacks his agents in attempt to find a new club as soon as possible

Ex-Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard has sacked his agents - including members of his family - in an attempt to find a new club as soon as possible.

The 31-year-old remains a free agent six months on from leaving Nottingham Forest last summer.

The England international has grown very frustrated that several contract offers and enquiries since his Forest exit have failed to materialise.

As a result, Lingard decided to terminate what has been described as a "complex long-term agreement" with his representatives in a bid to revive his career.

Lingard had been represented by members of his family, but took the drastic step of legally dissolving the contract late on Friday night.

A source close to the player has told Sky Sports News that he just wants to play football and is not driven by money as he focuses all of his energy on finding a new club as soon as possible.

The forward came close to joining Saudi Arabian side Al Ettifaq in October but the deal suffered a late collapse.

The move's failure is one of the reasons why Lingard has severed all ties with his agents to go in a new direction.

Despite the Saudi deal falling through, Lingard continued to train with Steven Gerrard's team and has since been on a strict training regime in the hope of finding a new club.

Lingard has posted on social media photos of him working out in the gym, which drew criticism from Manchester United legend Paul Scholes earlier this week.

The 49-year-old wrote in the comments: "Are you just gonna **** about in the gym or are you gonna actually play football?"

In response to Scholes, sources close to Lingard say he is doing his utmost to find a new club as soon as possible and is open to any possibilities, with playing football his number one priority.

Lingard's last game was in April for Forest as he made 20 appearances and scored twice last season after joining on a 12-month deal.

Prior to his Forest stint, Lingard had an eye-catching loan spell with West Ham in 2021, scoring nine goals in 16 games.

Lingard won the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League with boyhood club Manchester United, where he made 232 appearances and has 32 England caps.

