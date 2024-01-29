Man Utd: Marcus Rashford 'takes responsibility for his actions' after missing FA Cup clash with Newport

Manchester United say Marcus Rashford has "taken responsibility for his actions" after he missed the FA Cup win over Newport; the 26-year-old was pictured out in Belfast last week; Rashford will be available for United's trip to Wolves on Thursday night
Monday 29 January 2024 21:59, UK
Manchester United say the club have dealt with an "internal disciplinary" matter with Marcus Rashford after he was absent from the team's 4-2 win at Newport County.
The original guidance given for Rashford's absence from the squad on Sunday was an illness, after the England striker was pictured out in Belfast earlier in the week.
But United said in a statement on Monday: "Marcus has taken responsibility for his actions. This has been dealt with as an internal disciplinary matter, which is now closed."
Rashford will be available for selection ahead of United's trip to Molineux to face Wolves on Thursday night.
Ten Hag said there was a "no good culture" when he arrived at United in 2022 and he has encountered disciplinary issues during his Old Trafford tenure.
Jadon Sancho returned to Borussia Dortmund on loan earlier this month after falling out with the Dutchman.
Asked after the Newport game if Rashford was another example of that "no good culture", Ten Hag said: "I don't go in this case. We talked before about it, we played a good game, and now we move on."
With confirmation Rashford was punished for a disciplinary issue, it was the second time in just over a year Ten Hag dropped him. Rashford was left out of the Man Utd starting XI against Wolves on December 31 2022 after arriving late to a team meeting, though he went on to score the winner in that match.
Rashford also had to apologise to Ten Hag earlier this season after having a birthday party just hours after United had lost 3-0 at home to local rivals Manchester City. "It is unacceptable," Ten Hag said at the time. "I told him, he apologised and that is it."
Last week, Ten Hag had spoken of being unable to sign a striker in the January transfer window due to FFP restrictions and noted how - with Anthony Martial injured - Rashford was an option for him through the middle.
"Of course, [Marcus] Rashford can play as a striker; we have some other alternatives and it's clear that Anthony is out for a couple of months it's a gap in our squad, clear."