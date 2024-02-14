Harry Maguire: Man Utd defender on Rasmus Hojlund's goal streak, young stars at Old Trafford and his position under Erik ten Hag

Rasmus Hojlund has struck form in the Premier League - but for Harry Maguire and his Manchester United team-mates, it was never in doubt that their "exceptional talent" up front would eventually start delivering goals. And lots of them.

Hojlund was United's big-money striker signing last summer but, despite grabbing five goals in six Champions League group games, he had to wait until Boxing Day to kick off his first top-flight tally.

It is now five in five in the Premier League for the Dane, though, and Maguire expects 21-year-old Hojlund's name to be listed on the scoresheet in United games routinely from now on for many years to come.

"We've seen the talent he has and now it is really clicking for him in front of goal," Maguire told Sky Sports.

"We always knew that was going to come because he's an exceptional talent. He's going to be a big player for this club. I'm sure he'll keep scoring goals and there are many more to come.

"As senior players you see a young player coming through - and he holds himself so well and so mature people don't realise his age - but he's come in with a big weight on his shoulders to be the main striker for Man Utd.

"He's had to play every game because of injuries but you see in training the work he puts in, the talent he has, the physical capability to play in this league, we knew he'd be successful for this club."

Over the past five games, Hojlund has led a youthful United frontline, featuring Alejandro Garnacho (aged 19) and Marcus Rashford (26), while Kobbie Mainoo (18) posed alongside Hojlund and Garnacho for what looks set to become an iconic photo in the recent win over West Ham.

It is the young players bringing energy to United's recent resurgence.

"It's really encouraging, the young boys coming through at this club," said Maguire.

"This club has built a philosophy where young players get chances and if you take your chance you stay in the team and this manager has proved that. Since he's come in, the young players train with us a lot and when they train well and impress they stay and get more opportunities to impress.

"It doesn't matter how young you are, if you're playing well you keep your place."

Maguire has reclaimed his place in the team this month. The centre-back lost his spot in the XI at the start of the season and then saw his fight back into contention stalled by injury in December.

But fit again and after helping the side to a clean sheet against West Ham and then a 2-1 win at Aston Villa, Maguire moved to underline his belief in what he can add to the team.

Boss Erik ten Hag has previously suggested Maguire was not best suited to a role on the left side of central defence but the England international has played there since Lisandro Martinez's injury against West Ham.

"The manager has always reiterated about his philosophies of having a left footer playing left centre-back and a left footer at left-back as well, obviously Victor (Lindelof) had to come in at half-time and play that role [when Luke Shaw was injured vs Villa]," said Maguire.

"It doesn't matter for me, I'm comfortable playing on the left. It's the manager's philosophy but I'm sure me and Rapha (Varane) can play together and keep clean sheets and win football matches together.

"We haven't had a settled back four for a while. It's been difficult. The injury set me back a little bit and it was frustrating to be out for eight weeks but it's nice to pick up the rhythm again."

