Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag hopes to add to squad ahead of a season he says will be 'survival of the fittest'

Erik ten Hag is hopeful of further additions to his Manchester United squad ahead of a season which promises to be the “survival of the fittest”.

United's hopes of challenging for a top-four finish last term were hampered by injuries, although they did end their season on a high by recording their first victory over rivals Manchester City since 2023 to lift the FA Cup.

Image: Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho scored in Manchester United's FA Cup final win against Manchester City in May

Central defender Lenny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee have already arrived this summer to bolster Ten Hag's squad, with both set to feature when United play Arsenal in a pre-season friendly at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in the early hours of Sunday morning.

"I want the squad as strong as possible," Ten Hag told reporters at his pre-match news conference.

"We already made two very good buys, so when everyone is fit we have a team that can beat everyone.

"But also in squad depth, we have to catch-up. We know that because [when] we had injuries, we are vulnerable, and we have to avoid this. First, by getting less injuries and picking up less injuries. And second, our squad has to be that good in depth.

"Of course, the quality we have, but in the depth we have to catch up. And even more, because this will be a season that is survival of the fittest.

"We proved we can beat the best team. Not just once, we did it twice. But also the other games were also very close.

"Our challenge is to do it consistently, that's what we have to work for."

Georgson joins as first-team coach

Meanwhile, Andreas Georgson has joined Manchester United as first-team coach.

The 42-year-old is the latest addition to Ten Hag's staff this summer, and arrives from Norwegian side Lillestrom, where he has been head coach since January of this year.

One-time Malmo caretaker boss Georgson has forged a career as a specialist at set-pieces, having fulfilled roles at Arsenal, Brentford and Southampton in recent years.

The arrival of Georgson is the latest reshuffle to Ten Hag's coaching staff after Rene Hake and Ruud van Nistelrooy joined as first-team assistants earlier this summer.

Jelle ten Rouwellar has also become goalkeeper coach, with Steve McClaren and Darren Fletcher still in place as first-team coaches.

Ten Hag confirmed in his news conference that Georgson will specialise in individual development and set-plays.

Manchester United will start their 2024/25 Premier League season with a home fixture against Fulham, live on Sky Sports, and face Liverpool in the opening month of the season.

The opening game of the new campaign will be played on Friday August 16, with kick-off at 8pm.

United then travel to Brighton before their first big derby of the season at home to Liverpool on Sunday September 1.

The reverse fixture will be played at the start of 2025 with a trip to Anfield on January 4.

Fans will have to wait until December for the first Manchester derby of the season, away at Manchester City on December 14. The reverse fixture at Old Trafford will be played on April 5.

Boxing Day will see Man Utd travel to Wolves, and they will finish the 2024/25 campaign at home to Aston Villa on May 25.

The 2024 summer transfer window officially closes on August 30 at 11pm UK time in the Premier League and 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League has brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France